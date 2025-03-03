WPL 2025: UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants Clash in Pivotal Matchup
UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma chooses to bowl after winning the toss against Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2025. Both teams have two wins from five games. With Delhi Capitals securing playoff qualification, only two spots remain. A victory in this match is crucial for both teams' playoff hopes.
- Country:
- India
In a crucial Women's Premier League 2025 encounter, UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma won the toss and elected to field against the Gujarat Giants on Monday. Both teams have clinched two wins in their first five matches, making this clash vital for their playoff aspirations.
Currently in third place, UP Warriorz could match Mumbai Indians' points tally with a victory, while Gujarat Giants, despite having the same points as UP Warriorz, languish at the bottom due to a poor net run rate. Sharma emphasized the bowlers' edge early on and expressed enthusiasm about playing at home. Team lineup changes include Mcgrath and Saima out, with Voll and Gouher stepping in.
Gujarat Giants' skipper Ashleigh Gardner anticipated a high-scoring game, targeting a score of 170-plus on what appeared to be a promising batting track. She stressed the importance of adaptability to the conditions, with no changes made to the team's lineup. The line-ups are full strength, with players eager to secure a much-needed win. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ashleigh Gardner Shines to Lead Gujarat Giants to Victory
RCB vs DC Clash: Exciting Women's Premier League Action Unfolds
Thrilling Clash: RCB vs DC in Women's Premier League
RCB Dominates With Fiery Spells and Explosive Batting in Women's Premier League
Thrilling Showdown: RCB Triumphs Over Delhi Capitals in Women's Premier League