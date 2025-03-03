Tennis Titans and Rising Stars: Battle for Indian Wells Glory

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is poised as the favorite to secure a rare Indian Wells three-peat. Meanwhile, Poland's Iga Swiatek aspires to become the first woman to capture the title three times. The primary action begins Wednesday in California's storied desert setting.

With world number one Jannik Sinner sidelined by a doping suspension, Alcaraz has a clearer path to join legends Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as the sole players to claim three consecutive Indian Wells victories. Following his strong 11-2 record this year, the 21-year-old Alcaraz will seek to continue his dominance.

Among American favorites are Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, aiming for repeat success. On the women's side, Americans Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys are in strong positions to challenge Iga Swiatek's historic pursuit. This fervor sets the stage for an intense competition at the iconic BNP Paribas Open.

