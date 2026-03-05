Novak Djokovic: Defying Age with Unwavering Passion for Tennis

Novak Djokovic, the seasoned tennis player at 38, sees no reason to step away from the court as he continues to outshine competitors on the global stage. In January, he triumphed over defending champion Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semi-finals, proving his resilience despite falling to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Djokovic expressed a deep sense of accomplishment having competed fiercely against top-ranked players. Speaking at Indian Wells, he shared, "It was incredible to beat Sinner in a challenging five-set match and then have another exhilarating encounter with Carlos." His motivation to compete remains strong.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion relishes in picking his tournaments, primarily revolving around Grand Slams and key events like Indian Wells. Djokovic enjoys the allure of competition and continues to draw energy from the fans, maintaining his third-place world ranking, he sees no reason to retire soon.