Iten: The Altitude Haven Sculpting Global Champions

At the break of dawn, Iten, Kenya, comes alive as runners and schoolchildren navigate its dusty tracks. Known for its high altitude of 2,400 meters, the town is a magnet for elite athletes and enthusiasts worldwide.

This sleepy town, now bustling with sporting fervor, has seen its infrastructure grow with new hotels and lodges, catering to the influx of professional and amateur runners. Its reputation as the 'Home of Champions' is bolstered by the presence of Olympians like Eliud Kipchoge and Mo Farah who train here.

Brother Colm O'Connell, once the headmaster at Iten's St. Patrick's High School, recalls its transformation from a scattered settlement to the hub of world-class athletic training. The town remains a thriving community where athletes from around the world gather to pursue their dreams in the world of running.

