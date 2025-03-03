Left Menu

Congress Spokesperson Faces Backlash Over Fat-Shaming Rohit Sharma

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed faced criticism for fat-shaming Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma on social media. Her remarks were condemned by various political figures and cricket fans, leading to the Congress distancing itself from her comments. The controversy arose amid India's unbeaten streak in the Champions Trophy.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed's recent social media posts criticizing Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma's physique have ignited a significant controversy. Her remarks were labeled "deeply shameful" by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while BJP and Congress leaders distanced themselves from the comments.

Mohamed described Sharma as "fat for a sportsman" and questioned his leadership abilities during India's undefeated run in the Champions Trophy. Although the posts were deleted following a reprimand from the Congress, the comments stirred reactions from political figures and cricket fans alike.

The controversy overshadowed India's cricket performance, with BJP's Amit Malviya accusing Mohamed of undermining team morale. Meanwhile, Congress leaders reaffirmed their respect for sporting icons and urged Mohamed to exercise caution in future communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

