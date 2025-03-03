Spin Showdown: Australia's Batting Faces India's Spin Threat in Semi-Final

Australia's route to the Champions Trophy final is heavily reliant on their batters' ability to navigate India's formidable spin attack in the upcoming semi-final in Dubai, captain Steve Smith announced on Monday.

India secured a spot in the semis after triumphing over New Zealand, attributed largely to spinner Varun Chakravarthy's stellar 5-42 performance. Smith highlighted that the match may be won or lost based on dealing with spin, especially during the middle overs.

Australia aims to capitalize on Dubai's spin-friendly pitch by utilizing Adam Zampa and exploring part-time spinning options. Smith mentioned that several squad members, including Tanveer Sangha, Glenn Maxwell, and Travis Head, might contribute to combat India's strong spin contingent.

(With inputs from agencies.)