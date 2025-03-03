Sukant Kadam Set for Spanish Para-Badminton Showdown

India's premier para-badminton athlete, Sukant Kadam, is poised to make his mark at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2025. Scheduled from March 4 to 9, the event in Spain is set to gather some of the world's top para-badminton talents, making it a significant opportunity for Kadam to further his international career, according to a statement from the Paralympics Committee of India.

Currently ranking high in the SL4 para-badminton category, Sukant has consistently shown impressive performances at global competitions, such as the Paralympics and World Championships. His participation in the upcoming tournament marks another stride in solidifying his position as one of India's top para-badminton players. In anticipation of the tournament, Sukant expressed his excitement, stating, 'Competing in the Spanish Para Badminton International 2025 is an exciting opportunity to challenge myself against top international players, refine my skills, and pursue my goals this season. Representing India globally is an immense honor, and I am committed to delivering my best.'

Considered a pivotal event on the international para-badminton scene, Sukant Kadam hopes to continue his momentum and enhance his ranking. Last October, he delivered an exceptional performance at the Japan Para-Badminton International 2024, clinching a gold in men's singles (SL4) and a silver in men's doubles (SL3-SL4) with his partner Dinesh Rajaiah. His achievements underscore his reputation as one of India's leading para-badminton competitors on the world stage. In a compelling singles final against fellow Indian shuttler Tarun, Kadam dominated with a decisive 21-12, 21-10 victory, displaying his refined skills and strategic gameplay.

