Amla's Dazzling Knock Leads South Africa to Victory in International Masters League Opener

South Africa clinched a seven-wicket triumph against England thanks to Hashim Amla's stellar unbeaten 90 runs in the inaugural International Masters League match on Monday. Chasing 158, Amla found vital support from Alviro Petersen, who scored 49 runs, to anchor South Africa's innings after a shaky start.

The South African side recovered from 38/2 following early setbacks, as Amla and Petersen built a critical 113-run partnership that set the foundation for their successful pursuit. Amla reached his half-century in just 37 balls, while Petersen narrowly missed his own fifty in the 39 deliveries he faced.

Earlier, England struggled to build momentum, losing two wickets quickly for just nine runs. Despite Tim Ambrose's resolute 53 runs, England could only muster 157/6. South Africa's bowlers, including Vernon Philander and Garnett Kruger, tightened their grip, leading to a triumphant start for the team in the league.

