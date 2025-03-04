Controversial Corner Kick Rule to Curb Goalkeeper Time-Wasting

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has introduced a new rule penalizing goalkeepers for time-wasting, sparking controversy in the football community. Starting next season, goalkeepers who hold onto the ball for more than eight seconds will face a penalty, with the opposing team awarded a corner kick.

This amendment to Law 12.2 comes after lax enforcement of the previous six-second rule, which was punishable by an indirect free kick. Critics like former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson argue the rule is misguided and devised by those unfamiliar with the game, suggesting it may unfairly penalize keepers.

However, some see potential benefits. Ex-keeper Rob Green believes stricter enforcement of existing regulations is the answer, though he supports any measure that increases active gameplay. As the rule takes effect on July 1, it remains to be seen how it will shape matches, especially given that corners rarely result in goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)