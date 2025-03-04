Left Menu

Nathan Ake's Road to Recovery: Overcoming the Fracture

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake underwent surgery for a fractured foot after an injury during the FA Cup. He was replaced at halftime against Plymouth Argyle. The 30-year-old defender expressed his frustration with ongoing injuries, having played only 18 matches this season.

Updated: 04-03-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 03:05 IST
Nathan Ake

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake recently underwent surgery following a foot fracture sustained during a match against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

The 30-year-old was replaced at halftime, marking another challenging chapter as he experiences frequent injury setbacks this season.

Expressing his frustration on Instagram, Ake shared about his months-long battle with the injury, while expressing optimism for recovery and gratitude for the support he's received from fans.

