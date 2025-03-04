Left Menu

South Africa's Powerhouse Lineup Holds Edge in Champions Trophy Semifinals

South Africa, with a deeper and more powerful lineup, are favorites against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy semifinals. Ricky Ponting suggests Kane Williamson's performance could be crucial for New Zealand. The match features key players like South Africa's Klaasen and New Zealand's Santner, whose duel may decide the outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:36 IST
South Africa's Powerhouse Lineup Holds Edge in Champions Trophy Semifinals
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In the highly anticipated Champions Trophy semifinal, South Africa are seen as favorites against New Zealand due to their powerful lineup, according to Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting.

Ponting emphasized that New Zealand's hopes rest heavily on the shoulders of Kane Williamson, who regained some form with a solid inning against India.

Crucial matchups, such as South Africa's Ryan Rickelton against New Zealand's Matt Henry, and Klaasen against Santner, could determine the outcome of this thrilling contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025