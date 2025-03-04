South Africa's Powerhouse Lineup Holds Edge in Champions Trophy Semifinals
South Africa, with a deeper and more powerful lineup, are favorites against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy semifinals. Ricky Ponting suggests Kane Williamson's performance could be crucial for New Zealand. The match features key players like South Africa's Klaasen and New Zealand's Santner, whose duel may decide the outcome.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:36 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In the highly anticipated Champions Trophy semifinal, South Africa are seen as favorites against New Zealand due to their powerful lineup, according to Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting.
Ponting emphasized that New Zealand's hopes rest heavily on the shoulders of Kane Williamson, who regained some form with a solid inning against India.
Crucial matchups, such as South Africa's Ryan Rickelton against New Zealand's Matt Henry, and Klaasen against Santner, could determine the outcome of this thrilling contest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement