Steve Smith's Knockout Prowess Shines in ICC Champions Trophy Semifinal

Australia's redoubtable batter, Steve Smith, once again demonstrated his flair for high-stakes matches, delivering a pivotal half-century against India in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. Battling a formidable Indian bowling lineup, Smith amassed 73 off 96 balls, punctuated by four boundaries and a six, before Mohammed Shami disrupted his stumps with a stellar delivery.

Smith's proficiency in ICC Knockout fixtures is evident with a robust tally of 418 runs in seven innings, averaged at 69.66. His prior performances include a remarkable 105 against India in Sydney's 2015 World Cup semifinal and a deft 85 against England in the 2019 World Cup semifinal. Despite a brief dip in form with 30 and 4 against South Africa and India in the 2023 World Cup semifinal and finals, Smith's track record remains formidable, underscored by a century and four half-centuries.

Surpassing Michael Clarke, he now ranks as Australia's fifth-highest run-scorer in international cricket with 17,165 runs from 353 encounters, averaging 47.81, highlighted by 48 centuries. Australia, meanwhile, were poised at 213/6 after 40 overs, with Alex Carey and Ben Dwarshuis unbeaten, bolstered by Smith's pivotal partnerships with Labuschagne and Carey driving the Aussies past 200 runs.

