Steve Smith's Knockout Prowess Shines in ICC Champions Trophy Semifinal
Steve Smith dazzled with a 73-run innings against India in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. His impressive record in ICC knockouts includes 418 runs in seven innings with an average of 69.66. He surpassed Michael Clarke as Australia's fifth-highest run-getter, boasting 17,165 runs across 353 matches.
Australia's redoubtable batter, Steve Smith, once again demonstrated his flair for high-stakes matches, delivering a pivotal half-century against India in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. Battling a formidable Indian bowling lineup, Smith amassed 73 off 96 balls, punctuated by four boundaries and a six, before Mohammed Shami disrupted his stumps with a stellar delivery.
Smith's proficiency in ICC Knockout fixtures is evident with a robust tally of 418 runs in seven innings, averaged at 69.66. His prior performances include a remarkable 105 against India in Sydney's 2015 World Cup semifinal and a deft 85 against England in the 2019 World Cup semifinal. Despite a brief dip in form with 30 and 4 against South Africa and India in the 2023 World Cup semifinal and finals, Smith's track record remains formidable, underscored by a century and four half-centuries.
Surpassing Michael Clarke, he now ranks as Australia's fifth-highest run-scorer in international cricket with 17,165 runs from 353 encounters, averaging 47.81, highlighted by 48 centuries. Australia, meanwhile, were poised at 213/6 after 40 overs, with Alex Carey and Ben Dwarshuis unbeaten, bolstered by Smith's pivotal partnerships with Labuschagne and Carey driving the Aussies past 200 runs.
