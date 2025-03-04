Left Menu

Steve Smith's Knockout Prowess Shines in ICC Champions Trophy Semifinal

Steve Smith dazzled with a 73-run innings against India in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. His impressive record in ICC knockouts includes 418 runs in seven innings with an average of 69.66. He surpassed Michael Clarke as Australia's fifth-highest run-getter, boasting 17,165 runs across 353 matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:40 IST
Steve Smith's Knockout Prowess Shines in ICC Champions Trophy Semifinal
Steve Smith. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Australia's redoubtable batter, Steve Smith, once again demonstrated his flair for high-stakes matches, delivering a pivotal half-century against India in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. Battling a formidable Indian bowling lineup, Smith amassed 73 off 96 balls, punctuated by four boundaries and a six, before Mohammed Shami disrupted his stumps with a stellar delivery.

Smith's proficiency in ICC Knockout fixtures is evident with a robust tally of 418 runs in seven innings, averaged at 69.66. His prior performances include a remarkable 105 against India in Sydney's 2015 World Cup semifinal and a deft 85 against England in the 2019 World Cup semifinal. Despite a brief dip in form with 30 and 4 against South Africa and India in the 2023 World Cup semifinal and finals, Smith's track record remains formidable, underscored by a century and four half-centuries.

Surpassing Michael Clarke, he now ranks as Australia's fifth-highest run-scorer in international cricket with 17,165 runs from 353 encounters, averaging 47.81, highlighted by 48 centuries. Australia, meanwhile, were poised at 213/6 after 40 overs, with Alex Carey and Ben Dwarshuis unbeaten, bolstered by Smith's pivotal partnerships with Labuschagne and Carey driving the Aussies past 200 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025