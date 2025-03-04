India's Thrilling Semifinal Pursuit Against Australia
In the Champions Trophy semifinal, India aimed for 265 against Australia, reaching 150/3 after 30 overs. Kohli and Patel were steady at the crease. Key performances included a 91-run partnership between Kohli and Iyer. Australia's Smith and Carey boosted their team's total, with Shami leading India's bowling attack.
India is in a competitive position as they aim to chase down a target of 265 set by Australia in the semifinal encounter of the Champions Trophy. By 30 overs, India had scored 150 for three, with Virat Kohli batting steadily on 59 alongside Axar Patel.
Initially, cool-headed performances were seen, such as a remarkable 91-run partnership between Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, which steadied India after losing captain Rohit Sharma early on to Cooper Connolly for 28 runs.
Australia's innings saw captain Steve Smith score 73, contributing significantly to the total alongside Alex Carey, who made 61. India's Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, complemented by Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja, who both took two wickets each.
