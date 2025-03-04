Anderson Lopes Propels Yokohama F Marinos with Crucial Header

Anderson Lopes' decisive header secured Yokohama F Marinos a slender 1-0 lead over Shanghai Port in the Asian Champions League clash. While Marinos dominated the field, their efforts to widen the scoreline were thwarted by Shanghai's steadfast goalkeeper, Yan Junling.

Despite early pressure from Marinos, Lopes' header in the 30th minute became the only goal, advancing the joint-leading scorer's tally in the tournament to seven. Yan's athletic saves kept his team afloat, denying Marinos further success.

Meanwhile, Buriram United's encounter with Johor Darul Ta'zim ended in a scoreless tie. The battle for a spot in the quarter-finals continues with Shanghai Port heading to Yokohama and JDT hosting Buriram for intense second-leg matches next Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)