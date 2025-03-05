Fulham FC Condemns Appalling Abuse Against Calvin Bassey
Fulham FC has condemned the racist and homophobic abuse directed at defender Calvin Bassey following their FA Cup win. Bassey, who is Black and from Nigeria, scored the opening goal in a match against Manchester United. The club vows to help authorities identify and punish the perpetrators.
Fulham FC has issued a strong condemnation against the racist and homophobic abuse aimed at their defender, Calvin Bassey, in the aftermath of their FA Cup victory over Manchester United. The online harassment followed Bassey's pivotal performance at Old Trafford, where he scored the opening goal in a match that concluded with a penalty shootout.
Bassey, a 25-year-old Nigerian player, shared snippets of the vile messages he received on social media. The club's statement emphasized that such abhorrent behavior has no place in football or society, reaffirming their full support for Bassey and vowing to assist authorities in identifying and taking action against the perpetrators.
The ongoing challenge of combating online abuse has placed pressure on social media companies, criticized for allowing anonymous accounts to shield those who perpetrate hate speech. Fulham FC, like many others in the sport, is advocating for more robust measures to tackle this pervasive issue.
