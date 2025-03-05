Left Menu

Fulham FC Condemns Appalling Abuse Against Calvin Bassey

Fulham FC has condemned the racist and homophobic abuse directed at defender Calvin Bassey following their FA Cup win. Bassey, who is Black and from Nigeria, scored the opening goal in a match against Manchester United. The club vows to help authorities identify and punish the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:03 IST
Fulham FC Condemns Appalling Abuse Against Calvin Bassey
Calvin Bassey
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Fulham FC has issued a strong condemnation against the racist and homophobic abuse aimed at their defender, Calvin Bassey, in the aftermath of their FA Cup victory over Manchester United. The online harassment followed Bassey's pivotal performance at Old Trafford, where he scored the opening goal in a match that concluded with a penalty shootout.

Bassey, a 25-year-old Nigerian player, shared snippets of the vile messages he received on social media. The club's statement emphasized that such abhorrent behavior has no place in football or society, reaffirming their full support for Bassey and vowing to assist authorities in identifying and taking action against the perpetrators.

The ongoing challenge of combating online abuse has placed pressure on social media companies, criticized for allowing anonymous accounts to shield those who perpetrate hate speech. Fulham FC, like many others in the sport, is advocating for more robust measures to tackle this pervasive issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025