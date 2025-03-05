LeBron James Scores 50,000 Points: An Unprecedented NBA Milestone

LeBron James reached another monumental achievement in his extraordinary NBA career on Tuesday, becoming the first player in the league's history to amass 50,000 total points. This milestone came as James nailed a three-pointer during the first quarter of a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Entering the game with 49,999 combined points from regular season and playoff games, James achieved this landmark feat with a deep shot. Known as 'King James,' the 40-year-old basketball icon already holds the record for the most total regular season points, surpassing the long-standing figure previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James maintains the all-time playoff scoring title, a position he captured from Michael Jordan in 2017. Despite his age, James displays no signs of slowing down in his 22nd NBA season. His leadership is further bolstered by the recent acquisition of Luka Doncic, helping the Lakers maintain a winning streak and ascend to second place in the Western Conference.

