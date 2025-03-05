Left Menu

LeBron James Scores 50,000 Points: An Unprecedented NBA Milestone

LeBron James hit a significant milestone, becoming the first NBA player to score 50,000 total points, cementing his storied career further. Already holding records for regular season and playoff points, James continues to break boundaries at age 40, leading the Lakers to success alongside new teammate Luka Doncic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:33 IST
LeBron James Scores 50,000 Points: An Unprecedented NBA Milestone
LeBron James

LeBron James reached another monumental achievement in his extraordinary NBA career on Tuesday, becoming the first player in the league's history to amass 50,000 total points. This milestone came as James nailed a three-pointer during the first quarter of a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Entering the game with 49,999 combined points from regular season and playoff games, James achieved this landmark feat with a deep shot. Known as 'King James,' the 40-year-old basketball icon already holds the record for the most total regular season points, surpassing the long-standing figure previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James maintains the all-time playoff scoring title, a position he captured from Michael Jordan in 2017. Despite his age, James displays no signs of slowing down in his 22nd NBA season. His leadership is further bolstered by the recent acquisition of Luka Doncic, helping the Lakers maintain a winning streak and ascend to second place in the Western Conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025