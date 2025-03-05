Kohli's Composed Knock Propels India to ICC Final

Virat Kohli once again demonstrated his exceptional ability to perform under pressure, delivering a vital innings of 84 runs off 98 balls in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia held in Dubai on Tuesday. Kohli's composed performance was pivotal in guiding India to a crucial four-wicket win, securing their place in the final.

The star batter's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, commended Kohli for his consistent excellence in high-stakes matches. Sharma highlighted Kohli's mental fortitude and praised his significant contributions to Indian cricket, which have helped the team achieve numerous victories over the years.

Despite Australia's early successes, including a half-century from Steve Smith and Alex Carey's notable 61 in 57 balls, India's bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami's 3/48, ensured a manageable target of 264. Kohli's partnership with Shreyas Iyer and others anchored the chase, culminating in India's successful total of 267/6 in 48.1 overs.

