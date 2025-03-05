Left Menu

LeBron James Shatters NBA Longevity Records

LeBron James continues to redefine basketball longevity, becoming the first NBA player to score 50,000 combined career points. At 40, his performance remains stellar, and he has set multiple records, including the most seasons played, impressive scoring streaks, and the oldest to win player of the month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:12 IST
LeBron James is rewriting the rulebook on basketball longevity. The 40-year-old superstar recently reached a historic milestone by becoming the first player to amass 50,000 combined points across regular and postseason games in the NBA. His achievement came during the Los Angeles Lakers' victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

In addition to breaking records, James continues to showcase excellence on the court. He remains the NBA's all-time leading scorer in both the regular season and playoffs, surpassing greats like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The addition of Luka Doncic has bolstered the Lakers' championship aspirations, as the team now boasts a formidable lineup.

Despite his age, James' performance shows no signs of slowing down. His consistent scoring ability and leadership have been acknowledged with his 41st player of the month award, further solidifying his reputation as one of the greatest players in basketball history.

