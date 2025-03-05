LeBron James Shatters NBA Longevity Records

LeBron James is rewriting the rulebook on basketball longevity. The 40-year-old superstar recently reached a historic milestone by becoming the first player to amass 50,000 combined points across regular and postseason games in the NBA. His achievement came during the Los Angeles Lakers' victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

In addition to breaking records, James continues to showcase excellence on the court. He remains the NBA's all-time leading scorer in both the regular season and playoffs, surpassing greats like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The addition of Luka Doncic has bolstered the Lakers' championship aspirations, as the team now boasts a formidable lineup.

Despite his age, James' performance shows no signs of slowing down. His consistent scoring ability and leadership have been acknowledged with his 41st player of the month award, further solidifying his reputation as one of the greatest players in basketball history.

(With inputs from agencies.)