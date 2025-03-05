Left Menu

BMTC Employees to Represent India at Qatar Kabaddi Championship

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation announced that two of its employees will represent Team India in the 2025 Qatar International Kabaddi Championship. The event will be held in Doha, and the corporation emphasizes its commitment to supporting and encouraging employee participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:57 IST
BMTC Employees to Represent India at Qatar Kabaddi Championship
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced that two of its employees will be representing Team India at the prestigious Qatar International Kabaddi Championship in 2025.

The championship is scheduled to take place in Doha, from March 13 to March 17, 2025, bringing together top talents in kabaddi from across the globe.

Vinay Kumar V and Y D Shashidhar, both BMTC conductors, have been selected to participate. BMTC has expressed its dedication to supporting its employees in this international sporting event and boosting their morale through active engagement in such prestigious competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025