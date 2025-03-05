BMTC Employees to Represent India at Qatar Kabaddi Championship

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced that two of its employees will be representing Team India at the prestigious Qatar International Kabaddi Championship in 2025.

The championship is scheduled to take place in Doha, from March 13 to March 17, 2025, bringing together top talents in kabaddi from across the globe.

Vinay Kumar V and Y D Shashidhar, both BMTC conductors, have been selected to participate. BMTC has expressed its dedication to supporting its employees in this international sporting event and boosting their morale through active engagement in such prestigious competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)