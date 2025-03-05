BMTC Employees to Represent India at Qatar Kabaddi Championship
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation announced that two of its employees will represent Team India in the 2025 Qatar International Kabaddi Championship. The event will be held in Doha, and the corporation emphasizes its commitment to supporting and encouraging employee participation.
Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced that two of its employees will be representing Team India at the prestigious Qatar International Kabaddi Championship in 2025.
The championship is scheduled to take place in Doha, from March 13 to March 17, 2025, bringing together top talents in kabaddi from across the globe.
Vinay Kumar V and Y D Shashidhar, both BMTC conductors, have been selected to participate. BMTC has expressed its dedication to supporting its employees in this international sporting event and boosting their morale through active engagement in such prestigious competitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
