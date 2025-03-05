India and Australia Strengthen Sports Ties at Inaugural Sports Excellence Forum in Gujarat

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt. Raksha Khadse, inaugurated the first-ever Australia–India Sports Excellence Forum at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday. This groundbreaking two-day event aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the sports sector between India and Australia, expanding beyond traditional games like cricket and hockey.

The forum saw the participation of key dignitaries, including HE Philip Green OAM, Australian High Commissioner to India, Shri Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of Sports, Youth Service and Cultural Activities, Gujarat, along with prominent Australian and Indian sports administrators, educational institutions, and industry leaders. The primary focus of the event was to explore collaboration opportunities in Olympic and Paralympic bids, sports science, talent development, and event management.

Strengthening Bilateral Sports Relations

Smt. Raksha Khadse emphasized the deepening sports ties between the two nations, highlighting the importance of expanding cooperation in sports infrastructure, elite athlete development, and investment in the sporting industry.

“A passion for sports is a common thread that connects India and Australia. Through this historic forum, we are expanding this partnership beyond cricket and hockey into elite athlete development, sports infrastructure, and investment in sporting industries. India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympics reflects our nation’s growing strength and commitment to sports,” she stated.

She further underscored India’s strategic initiatives such as Khelo India, Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Fit India Movement, and ASMITA, which aim to build a world-class sporting ecosystem under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These programs align with India’s long-term goals of Olympic and Paralympic success.

Key Forum Discussions

The discussions at the forum revolved around major themes, including:

Knowledge sharing for Olympic and Paralympic Games organization.

Strengthening institutional ties between Indian and Australian educational and sporting organizations.

Encouraging corporate investment and trade in sports-related industries.

Enhancing athlete performance through advanced sports science and technology.

Laying down a roadmap for India’s future sports development.

A notable aspect of the forum was leveraging Australia’s expertise in sports management, high-performance training, and cutting-edge sports science to bolster India’s ambitions in hosting the 2036 Olympics.

Gujarat: A Growing Sports Hub

Smt. Khadse praised Gujarat’s emerging status as a center for sports infrastructure, with world-class facilities being developed in the region. “I am confident that exchanges like this will contribute towards making India a global sporting force. The culture of sports will continue to grow, and with strong partnerships, we will develop world-class infrastructure and training facilities,” she remarked.

The forum is expected to result in a set of strategic recommendations to further enhance India–Australia sports cooperation. These recommendations will guide future policies on strengthening collaborations between sporting institutions, expanding higher education ties, and utilizing Australian expertise to support India's long-term Olympic and Paralympic vision.

Conclusion

The Australia–India Sports Excellence Forum marks a significant milestone in India's journey to becoming a global sports powerhouse. With Australia as a strategic partner, India is poised to enhance its sports ecosystem, elevate athlete performance, and build a world-class infrastructure for international sporting events. As the forum concludes, it paves the way for sustained cooperation and a stronger sporting future for both nations.