Left Menu

East Bengal lose 0-1 to FC Arkadag in first leg of AFC Challenge League quarterfinal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:54 IST
East Bengal lose 0-1 to FC Arkadag in first leg of AFC Challenge League quarterfinal
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League (ISL) side East Bengal lost 0-1 to FC Arkadag of Turkmenistan in the first leg of their AFC Challenge League quarterfinal match here on Wednesday.

Yazgylvc Gurbanow scored the all important goal for the Turkmenistan side in the 10th minute at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

The Red and Gold brigade will now travel to Turkmenistan for the second leg match on March 12.

East Bengal had qualified for the third tier of men's AFC club competition by virtue of winning the 2024 Super Cup.

The Oscar Bruzon-coached Indian side had topped Group A with seven points while Arkadag won Group B with six points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025