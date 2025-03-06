Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 19:56 IST
Ishpreet Chadha, Faisal Khan reach quarterfinals of CCI Snooker Classic
Former national snooker champion Ishpreet Singh Chadha and Faisal Khan recorded wins in their respective contests to reach the quarterfinals of the CCI Snooker Classic all-India tournament here on Thursday.

Chadha beat Rayaan Razmi 4-1 in an all-Mumbai round of 16 contest. He had one sizeable break of 91 in the second frame which could have been a bigger effort but after potting the last red, Chadha missed a regulation blue in the centre pocket. Chadha, nevertheless, registered a 72-26, 91-11, 7-66, 58-17,67-42 win.

Railways' Faisal got the better of the former national champion and India No. 3 Aditya Mehta of PSPB, scripting a 4-1 (89-32, (84-35, 67-39, 48-62, 66-53) victory.

Meanwhile, Railways' Kamal Chawla won three frames in succession to get the better of PSPB's Laxman Rawat 4-2 in a round of 32 encounter. Trailing 1-2, Chawla staged a remarkable fight back to roll in a 101 break and seal a 4-2 (57-61, 82-13, 24-64, 77-25, 71-37, 101-0) victory. Qualifier Sachdev beat Uttar Pradesh's India No. 6 Paras Gupta 4-3 (6-115), 59-29, 69-30, 56-43, 16-85, 65-57, and 75-15) and progressed to the final 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

