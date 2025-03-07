Italy Prepares for Twickenham Showdown in Six Nations
Italy's head coach Gonzalo Quesada has announced the lineup to face England in the Six Nations at Twickenham. The team includes notable players such as Ange Capuozzo and Michele Lamaro, the captain. With a mix of experienced and debut participants, Italy aims to make a significant impact.
Italy's rugby squad is poised for a crucial matchup against England in the Six Nations tournament, scheduled for Sunday at Twickenham. Head coach Gonzalo Quesada revealed the chosen team on Friday, highlighting a blend of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers.
Key players include full-back Ange Capuozzo and Michele Lamaro, serving as the team's captain. The lineup suggests a strategic approach to tackle the English side, with Paolo Garbisi in the pivotal fly-half position and Stephen Varney leading as scrum-half.
Replacements have been strategically selected to offer flexibility and strength off the bench. These decisions by Quesada aim to maximize Italy's performance against a formidable English team and potentially secure a critical victory in the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
