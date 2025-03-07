Italy Prepares for Twickenham Showdown in Six Nations

Italy's rugby squad is poised for a crucial matchup against England in the Six Nations tournament, scheduled for Sunday at Twickenham. Head coach Gonzalo Quesada revealed the chosen team on Friday, highlighting a blend of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers.

Key players include full-back Ange Capuozzo and Michele Lamaro, serving as the team's captain. The lineup suggests a strategic approach to tackle the English side, with Paolo Garbisi in the pivotal fly-half position and Stephen Varney leading as scrum-half.

Replacements have been strategically selected to offer flexibility and strength off the bench. These decisions by Quesada aim to maximize Italy's performance against a formidable English team and potentially secure a critical victory in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)