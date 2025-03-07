Shooting League of India Set for Global Debut in November
The Shooting League of India (SLI) will debut from November 24 to December 7, recognized by the global governing body. Initiated by NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, the international competition promises to showcase top Indian and global shooters, enhancing India's strong shooting profile.
- Country:
- India
The Shooting League of India (SLI) has secured an official spot in the international sporting calendar, with the tournament set to run from November 24 to December 7. This announcement was made by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), following a green light from the sport's global governing body.
Initially planned for March, the league will witness top Indian shooters competing against global talents. NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, who proposed the league, expressed excitement over the ISSF's recognition, noting that India's strong presence in shooting is expected to attract world-class shooters to participate.
Preparations are underway, involving expert consultation from former Hockey India executive Elena Norman and management by New Horizons Alliance Pvt. Ltd. With India's impressive Olympic shooting history, the league aims to deliver a memorable spectacle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Prepares for Special Olympics Winter Games 2025
Indian Boxing in Limbo: Post-Olympics Challenges and Missed Opportunities
Boxing Steps Closer to LA 2028 Olympics: IOC Grants Provisional Recognition
India Eyes 2028 Olympics Glory: Strategic Meeting in Hyderabad
India Aims for Historic Gold at Special Olympics World Winter Games