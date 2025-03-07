Shooting League of India Set for Global Debut in November

The Shooting League of India (SLI) has secured an official spot in the international sporting calendar, with the tournament set to run from November 24 to December 7. This announcement was made by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), following a green light from the sport's global governing body.

Initially planned for March, the league will witness top Indian shooters competing against global talents. NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, who proposed the league, expressed excitement over the ISSF's recognition, noting that India's strong presence in shooting is expected to attract world-class shooters to participate.

Preparations are underway, involving expert consultation from former Hockey India executive Elena Norman and management by New Horizons Alliance Pvt. Ltd. With India's impressive Olympic shooting history, the league aims to deliver a memorable spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)