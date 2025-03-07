Shubman Gill Shines in ODI Series and Champions Trophy

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has been nominated for the ICC 'Player of the Month' award for February on the back of his stellar performances in recent series. Competing alongside him for the accolade are Australia's Steve Smith and New Zealand's Glenn Phillips.

Gill delivered a remarkable 406 runs in the ODI series against England in February, achieving an average of 101.50 and a strike rate of 94.19. His impressive scores of 87, 60, and 112 in various matches secured India a 3-0 series victory, earning him the 'Player of the Series' honor.

In the ongoing Champions Trophy, Gill continued his strong form with an unbeaten 101 against Bangladesh and a vital 46 against Pakistan, securing India's spot in the semifinals. His performance crowns a period of extraordinary achievement for the young batter.

