Left Menu

Shubman Gill Shines in ODI Series and Champions Trophy

Shubman Gill's outstanding performance in recent ODI series and Champions Trophy has earned him a nomination for the ICC 'Player of the Month'. With significant contributions against England, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, Gill's exceptional batting skills have been a key asset for the Indian cricket team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:14 IST
Shubman Gill Shines in ODI Series and Champions Trophy
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has been nominated for the ICC 'Player of the Month' award for February on the back of his stellar performances in recent series. Competing alongside him for the accolade are Australia's Steve Smith and New Zealand's Glenn Phillips.

Gill delivered a remarkable 406 runs in the ODI series against England in February, achieving an average of 101.50 and a strike rate of 94.19. His impressive scores of 87, 60, and 112 in various matches secured India a 3-0 series victory, earning him the 'Player of the Series' honor.

In the ongoing Champions Trophy, Gill continued his strong form with an unbeaten 101 against Bangladesh and a vital 46 against Pakistan, securing India's spot in the semifinals. His performance crowns a period of extraordinary achievement for the young batter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025