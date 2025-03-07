Indian Batters Gear Up for Spin Challenge in Champions Trophy Final

Indian batters are rigorously preparing to tackle spin, as they gear up for the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand this Sunday. Focused on defeating prominent Kiwi spinners Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell, India's batsmen honed their skills against a mix of left-arm and off-spin.

The practice session saw the top and middle-order Indian batters taking on a strong spin contingent, including Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja, followed by encounters with local spinners. New Zealand's Santner has been notable with his controlled bowling, although Bracewell was more costly in the previous match.

Sitanshu Kotak, India's batting coach, commented on the spin-friendly conditions expected at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, highlighting the team's versatile skill set. He expressed confidence in their ability to adjust to various pitch conditions, whether it calls for caution or aggressive gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)