India on Alert: New Zealand's Rising Stars Pose Challenge in Champions Trophy Showdown

In anticipation of a high-stakes Champions Trophy final, former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri has identified key threats from the New Zealand camp that could challenge India's quest for victory. The ICC Review highlights Shastri's insights, as India looks to avenge previous defeats at the hands of New Zealand in past tournaments.

Leading the charge for New Zealand is the talented Rachin Ravindra, a young southpaw whose consistency and ability to score centuries have caught the eye. Ravindra's standout performance against South Africa in the semi-final, where he notched his fifth ODI century in ICC events, underscores his potential impact in the final. Shastri praises Ravindra's fluent style and temperament as cornerstones of his success.

Also on Shastri's radar is Kane Williamson, the seasoned batsman who has regained his form, proving crucial in New Zealand's group stage matches. Williamson's calm and methodical approach has been likened to that of a sage, with Shastri emphasizing his stable presence at the crease. Mitchell Santner, New Zealand's captain, has also impressed with his strategic acumen and effectiveness with the ball, while Glenn Phillips could introduce a surprising element with his versatile capabilities.

