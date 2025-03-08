Left Menu

India on Alert: New Zealand's Rising Stars Pose Challenge in Champions Trophy Showdown

Former cricketer Ravi Shastri highlights New Zealand's key players who could threaten India in the Champions Trophy final. Rachin Ravindra's impressive form, Kane Williamson's stability, and Mitchell Santner's tactical nous are spotlighted as potential game-changers. Glenn Phillips could also provide unexpected brilliance with both bat and ball.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:57 IST
India on Alert: New Zealand's Rising Stars Pose Challenge in Champions Trophy Showdown
Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson (Photo: @ICC/)X . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In anticipation of a high-stakes Champions Trophy final, former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri has identified key threats from the New Zealand camp that could challenge India's quest for victory. The ICC Review highlights Shastri's insights, as India looks to avenge previous defeats at the hands of New Zealand in past tournaments.

Leading the charge for New Zealand is the talented Rachin Ravindra, a young southpaw whose consistency and ability to score centuries have caught the eye. Ravindra's standout performance against South Africa in the semi-final, where he notched his fifth ODI century in ICC events, underscores his potential impact in the final. Shastri praises Ravindra's fluent style and temperament as cornerstones of his success.

Also on Shastri's radar is Kane Williamson, the seasoned batsman who has regained his form, proving crucial in New Zealand's group stage matches. Williamson's calm and methodical approach has been likened to that of a sage, with Shastri emphasizing his stable presence at the crease. Mitchell Santner, New Zealand's captain, has also impressed with his strategic acumen and effectiveness with the ball, while Glenn Phillips could introduce a surprising element with his versatile capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025