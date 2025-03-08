India's Path to Olympic Glory: Strategic Reforms in Sports Development

The recent sports conference, chaired by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, highlighted school sports promotion and quality coaching as key areas for development. It aimed at preparing India for a top 10 finish at the 2036 Olympics.

During the Chintan Shivir, stakeholders including state sports ministers, agreed a collective approach is essential. The vision extends to hosting the 2036 Olympics and enhancing performance in the 2028 Summer Games.

Mandaviya emphasized the importance of early talent identification and developing an effective sports ecosystem, urging states to utilize current government schemes for athletes' and coaches' advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)