Klaebo's Unstoppable Nordic Triumph: Six Golds at World Championships

In a historic display of dominance, Norway's Johannes Hoesfolt Klaebo clinched his sixth gold medal at the Nordic World Ski Championships, triumphing in the men's 50km race.

Despite a challenging start, Klaebo surged past his Swedish rival William Poromaa in the final stretch, delivering a spectacular finish amid euphoric home fans.

The event was marked by tactical brilliance and determination, drawing an electrified crowd and leaving a lasting impact on the world of Nordic skiing.

(With inputs from agencies.)