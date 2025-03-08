Left Menu

Klaebo's Unstoppable Nordic Triumph: Six Golds at World Championships

Johannes Hoesfolt Klaebo dominated the men's 50km final at the Nordic World Ski Championships, achieving an unprecedented clean sweep of six golds. Norway's home crowd, nearly 100,000 strong, witnessed Klaebo outpace rivals in a dramatic race, solidifying his place in skiing history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:52 IST
In a historic display of dominance, Norway's Johannes Hoesfolt Klaebo clinched his sixth gold medal at the Nordic World Ski Championships, triumphing in the men's 50km race.

Despite a challenging start, Klaebo surged past his Swedish rival William Poromaa in the final stretch, delivering a spectacular finish amid euphoric home fans.

The event was marked by tactical brilliance and determination, drawing an electrified crowd and leaving a lasting impact on the world of Nordic skiing.

