Mohun Bagan Super Giant Clinch Victory to Secure ISL League Shield

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a 2-0 home win against FC Goa in the Indian Super League, remaining unbeaten at home. Key goals came from an own goal by Boris Singh and a late strike by Greg Stewart. The victory marked their 17th win and highest points in a single ISL season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:13 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant showcased their dominance at home by defeating FC Goa 2-0 in an Indian Super League clash, thus securing the League Shield. The match unfolded with a series of opportunities for both teams, yet the home side proved impenetrable.

While early attempts by Greg Stewart and Dimitrios Petratos went unconverted, Mohun Bagan maintained pressure. FC Goa nearly capitalized on a fast break, yet failed to score. Key plays included Borja Herrera's strikes from distance, kept at bay by Mohun Bagan's steadfast defence and goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.

The breakthrough came as an own goal by Boris Singh put Mohun Bagan ahead, and Greg Stewart's stoppage-time goal ensured victory. Their relentless performance thrilled the 61,591 in attendance as they ended the season with a record 56 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

