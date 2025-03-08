Mohun Bagan Super Giant Clinch Victory to Secure ISL League Shield

Mohun Bagan Super Giant showcased their dominance at home by defeating FC Goa 2-0 in an Indian Super League clash, thus securing the League Shield. The match unfolded with a series of opportunities for both teams, yet the home side proved impenetrable.

While early attempts by Greg Stewart and Dimitrios Petratos went unconverted, Mohun Bagan maintained pressure. FC Goa nearly capitalized on a fast break, yet failed to score. Key plays included Borja Herrera's strikes from distance, kept at bay by Mohun Bagan's steadfast defence and goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.

The breakthrough came as an own goal by Boris Singh put Mohun Bagan ahead, and Greg Stewart's stoppage-time goal ensured victory. Their relentless performance thrilled the 61,591 in attendance as they ended the season with a record 56 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)