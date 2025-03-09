Ireland's Grand Slam Hopes Shattered by France's Second-Half Surge

On Saturday, Ireland's hopes for a Grand Slam were shattered as France delivered a crushing blow with 34 unanswered points in the second half. The Six Nations match ended in a 42-27 defeat for Ireland, effectively dashing their title aspirations.

Despite putting up a fight in the first half, Ireland's discipline faltered, allowing France to seize control. Captain Caelan Doris highlighted the team's failure to capitalize on early opportunities, contributing to their undoing. Defense weaknesses and two yellow cards compounded Ireland's woes, tipping the balance in France's favor.

The defeat was particularly poignant as it marked the final home games for some Irish rugby icons, including Peter O'Mahony and Cian Healy, leaving the team and their supporters grappling with a bittersweet ending to what could have been a historic campaign.

