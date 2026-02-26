Left Menu

France Denounces Russian Disinformation on Nuclear Claims

France strongly refuted Russian claims that Ukraine is pursuing nuclear weapons with British and French support. Russia's SVR accused Kyiv of seeking a nuclear advantage for better negotiation terms. France criticized these allegations as baseless disinformation, emphasizing its adherence to non-proliferation commitments and condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France has strongly denounced recent Russian claims accusing Ukraine of attempting to acquire nuclear weapons with support from the UK and France. Attack upon such fabricated narratives is aimed at undermining international confidence, according to French authorities.

The accusations were laid out by Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service in a statement coinciding with the fourth year milestone of the ongoing conflict. The Russian claim posits that Britain and France presumably believe Ukraine could gain leverage with such nuclear capabilities, yet it provided no documentary evidence.

Communications Director of the French Ministry of Defence, Olivia Penichou, emphasized Russia's habitual use of disinformation to sow mistrust towards France's efforts for Ukraine. She reiterated France's commitment to global treaties, notably the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, while condemning Russian aggression and potential airspace violations as the real war-prolonging factors.

