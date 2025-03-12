Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Unfinished Business: Pursuing ODI Glory

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma seeks to continue leading the team in ODI format until the 2027 World Cup. Despite retiring from T20 Internationals, his desire to clinch an ODI World Cup drives his decision. Ricky Ponting believes Sharma still performs at a peak level, aiming for ultimate ICC title success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-03-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:16 IST
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has set his sights on continuing his ODI format journey until the 2027 World Cup, expressing a strong sense of unfinished business.

Sharma, despite having retired from T20 cricket, remains determined to secure the elusive ODI World Cup title for India.

Cricket legend Ricky Ponting highlights Sharma's undiminished performance and leadership quality, seeing this pursuit as a testament to Sharma's dedication to achieving ultimate ICC title success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

