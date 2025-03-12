Rohit Sharma's Unfinished Business: Pursuing ODI Glory

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has set his sights on continuing his ODI format journey until the 2027 World Cup, expressing a strong sense of unfinished business.

Sharma, despite having retired from T20 cricket, remains determined to secure the elusive ODI World Cup title for India.

Cricket legend Ricky Ponting highlights Sharma's undiminished performance and leadership quality, seeing this pursuit as a testament to Sharma's dedication to achieving ultimate ICC title success.

(With inputs from agencies.)