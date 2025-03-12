Crucial Showdown: Harmanpreet Leads Mumbai Indians Against Gujarat Giants in WPL Eliminator

In the high-stakes Women's Premier League Eliminator, Mumbai Indians, led by the formidable Harmanpreet Kaur, are set to confront the Gujarat Giants. The former champions, who have defeated Gujarat twice this season, aim to continue their dominant run on familiar turf.

With Delhi Capitals already securing a place in the final, all eyes are on Harmanpreet and Gujarat captain Ashleigh Gardner to lead their squads to the title match. The Brabourne Stadium will play host to this crucial clash, providing a home advantage that Mumbai aims to leverage.

Mumbai's key players, including the all-rounder Hayley Matthews and run-machine Nat Sciver-Brunt, are expected to uphold the team's winning momentum. On Gujarat's side, captain Gardner and batter Harleen Deol will be pivotal in their quest for victory, making this contest a thrilling affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)