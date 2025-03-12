Arshdeep Singh: Rising Star Shines in International Hockey Arena

Arshdeep Singh, a promising 20-year-old forward, has captured the attention of the hockey world with his outstanding performance that culminated in a senior India debut at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 in Bhubaneswar. His dedication and talent have also been acknowledged with a nomination for the Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men - Under 21), alongside teammates Amir Ali, Shardanand Tiwari, and Araijeet Singh Hundal.

In a recent statement from a Hockey India press release, Singh expressed his surprise and gratitude for the nomination. 'I did not expect to be nominated for such a prestigious award. I am honoured and grateful to Hockey India. Even if I do not win, this motivates me to improve and work even harder,' he mentioned. Reflecting on his debut, Singh found the experience highly educational, particularly in understanding the structure of the world's top teams, and cited playing with senior players as a confidence booster.

Arshdeep's significant break came during the 2024 Men's Junior Asia Cup, where his remarkable involvement, including scoring six goals, led to victory over Pakistan in the finals. He shared that despite his expectations of joining the senior ranks following the Junior World Cup, the call came sooner than anticipated. His impressive stint in the Hockey India League (HIL) further established him as a formidable player, earning him the Upcoming Player title and proving instrumental for Hyderabad Toofans reaching the final.

Discussing his HIL success, Singh praised the supportive atmosphere in the Hyderabad Toofans team, which allowed him to play with freedom. He recounted the proud moment of his national team selection, a milestone he shared first with his mother. In his maiden appearance against Spain, Singh remained composed, attributing his calm to support from seasoned players like Sukhjeet and Captain Harmanpreet Singh, whose encouraging advice was invaluable.

Currently, Singh is back in Bengaluru with the junior squad, preparing for the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup scheduled in December. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)