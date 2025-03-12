India Tops ICC ODI Rankings After Champions Trophy Triumph

India celebrated a sweeping victory at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with multiple players making noteworthy gains in the latest ODI Rankings. Shubman Gill continues to hold his top spot as an opener, with captain Rohit Sharma advancing to third following his pivotal performance in the championship match.

During the final, Rohit Sharma's 76 off 83 balls secured India's win, also earning him 'Player of the Match' accolades. Veteran batsman Virat Kohli holds the fifth position, thanks to his impressive 218-run tally throughout the tournament, reinforcing India's dominant presence in the rankings.

Among other notable performances, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell ascended to sixth, Rachin Ravindra to 14th, and Glenn Phillips to 24th in the ODI batter rankings. On the bowling front, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner surged to second place following his nine-wicket haul, while India's Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja both entered the top 10 after impressive displays.

(With inputs from agencies.)