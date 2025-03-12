Madrid Rivals Face Off in Champions League Showdown

Atletico Madrid is tasked with overturning a one-goal deficit to defeat fierce city rival Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 fixture on Wednesday. Success would keep alive Atletico's hopes of securing its first European trophy.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is poised to progress to the quarterfinals unless PSV Eindhoven can work a miracle to recover from a 7-1 home defeat in the first leg, the largest margin ever recorded in a Champions League knockout stage away game.

Aston Villa has a two-goal advantage going into the second leg against Club Brugge. Borussia Dortmund and Lille remain evenly matched, with their tie balanced at 1-1, heading into the second leg in France.

(With inputs from agencies.)