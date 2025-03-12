Left Menu

Madrid Rivals Face Off in Champions League Showdown

Atletico must overcome a one-goal deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League's last 16 to pursue its first European title. Arsenal holds a strong position against PSV Eindhoven, while Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund face their own challenges in advancing to the quarterfinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:28 IST
Madrid Rivals Face Off in Champions League Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Atletico Madrid is tasked with overturning a one-goal deficit to defeat fierce city rival Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 fixture on Wednesday. Success would keep alive Atletico's hopes of securing its first European trophy.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is poised to progress to the quarterfinals unless PSV Eindhoven can work a miracle to recover from a 7-1 home defeat in the first leg, the largest margin ever recorded in a Champions League knockout stage away game.

Aston Villa has a two-goal advantage going into the second leg against Club Brugge. Borussia Dortmund and Lille remain evenly matched, with their tie balanced at 1-1, heading into the second leg in France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025