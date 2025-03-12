BFI Rejects Anurag Thakur's Nomination: Electoral College Reshaped

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has dismissed Anurag Thakur's nomination to the electoral college, citing his ineligibility. The scrutiny revealed that Thakur was not an elected representative for Himachal Pradesh, resulting in the rejection of his candidacy.

The BFI emphasized that according to a notice dated March 7, only bonafide and duly elected members from state associations can represent their regions in the electoral processes. This regulation, aligned with the National Sports Development Code of India, disqualified not only Thakur but also Larry Kharpran from Meghalaya and Asish Kumar Saha from Tripura.

While the Indian Olympic Association has set up an Ad-hoc panel to oversee boxing operations due to failed elections, the Delhi High Court intervened, suspending the BFI elections initially set for early February 2025, due to legal challenges against procedural decisions.

