Sanju Samson's Emotional Farewell to Jos Buttler: The Challenges of IPL Player Releases

Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan Royals, recently spoke about the emotional turmoil he faced in releasing Jos Buttler, a star player, and a close friend, before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Buttler, who made significant contributions to the team since joining in 2018, was released last year when the franchise decided not to retain him ahead of the mega-auction. Samson revealed this was among the hardest decisions of his IPL career.

Buttler, Rajasthan's third-highest run scorer, was eventually signed by the Gujarat Titans for an impressive Rs 15.75 crore. Despite the business aspect of IPL team management, Samson highlighted the personal side of losing a player like Buttler, with whom he shared seven successful seasons, cementing a robust batting partnership. "IPL allows you to build close friendships," Samson shared with Jiostar.

The transition has affected Samson deeply, as he considers Buttler his "elder brother." Reflecting on past interactions, including a poignant dinner during England's tour of India, Samson expressed the emotional struggle of adjusting to the absence of Buttler in the Royals' lineup. "Jos was family to us," Samson stated, emphasizing the collective impact the release has had on the team and its management. Rajasthan is set to kick off its IPL season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)