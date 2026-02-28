Uttarakhand HC Enforces Compliance on MD Appointment
The Uttarakhand High Court has summoned Principal Secretary Meenakshi Sundaram for non-compliance with its order to reconsider the appointment of Prakash Chandra Dhyani as Managing Director of PTCUL. The court previously invalidated his appointment due to non-fulfillment of mandatory qualifications as per the 2021 regulations.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand High Court has taken a firm stand by summoning Principal Secretary Meenakshi Sundaram via video conferencing. This directive comes after the official's failure to comply with a previous court order related to the appointment of a key position.
In a session presided over by Justice Alok Kumar Verma, the court addressed a contempt petition by Dehradun resident Anil Baluni and others. The petitioners highlighted the court's prior decision in February 2026 to quash the appointment of Prakash Chandra Dhyani as the managing director of Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (PTCUL).
The court ruled Dhyani's appointment invalid as it did not conform to the Uttarakhand MD and Directors Selection and Appointment Procedure Rules, 2021. The regulations require an engineering degree for the position, a qualification Dhyani reportedly lacks. The court emphasized strict adherence to these rules for future decisions, insisting on explicit justification for any deviations regarding candidate qualifications.
ALSO READ
WBBSE Verification Process for Assistant Teacher Appointments
Controversy Erupts Over RAJUVAS Vice Chancellor Appointment
Rajasthan University Vice Chancellor Appointment Contested
Lupin's Goa Facility Receives Positive FDA Compliance Report
Pentagon Pressures Anthropic on AI Use: Countdown to Compliance