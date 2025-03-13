Left Menu

Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League Debuts: A New Chapter in International Sports

The GI-PKL is set to launch on April 18 in Gurugram, featuring teams from various countries, promoting Kabaddi globally. With a total of 12 teams, including both men's and women's squads, the event showcases regional identities. Key players are training rigorously for this promising international event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:09 IST
Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League players (Photo: GI-PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) is poised to make its much-anticipated debut on April 18 in Gurugram, marking a significant stride in the global promotion of Kabaddi. With teams from countries such as Egypt, Kenya, Argentina, Germany, England, Norway, and Poland participating, the event highlights the sport's expanding international appeal.

The inaugural season, to be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network, features 12 teams, evenly split between men's and women's divisions. Each team reflects the cultural and linguistic diversity of India, with strategic names emphasizing regional identities. Women's teams include Marathi Falcons and Bhojpuri Leopardess among others, while the men's line-up boasts teams like Marathi Vultures and Telugu Panthers.

HIPSA President, Ms. Kanthi D. Suresh, emphasizes the league's role in advancing Kabaddi recognition globally, drawing on a year of dedicated efforts. The league aims to position itself as a premier global Kabaddi tournament, attracting increased participation each season over the next decade. As teams train rigorously, anticipation builds for the championship trophy unveil and full schedule announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

