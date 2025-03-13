Sports Highlights of the Week: Victories, Challenges, and Rising Stars

This week's sports news delivered a mix of thrilling victories and ongoing challenges. NHL saw the Seattle Kraken edge out Montreal Canadiens 5-4 with a last-minute goal in overtime, showcasing Montour's standout performance.

In basketball, the Big Ten and SEC tournaments had their share of intense matchups. Desmond Claude's clutch play led Southern California to victory in the Big Ten, while Arkansas barely held on against South Carolina in the SEC. In motor racing, Max Verstappen expressed concerns over Red Bull's speed, while McLaren affirmed smooth driver dynamics. Lewis Hamilton geared up for his new journey with Ferrari at the Australian Grand Prix.

Golf and tennis also spotlighted rising talents and aspirations. Karl Vilips targeted another strong showing at the Players Championship following his exceptional performance at the Puerto Rico Open. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz focused on honing his skills rather than ranking pressures. The NBA saw Oklahoma City Thunder extend a winning streak by defeating Boston Celtics, showcasing the prowess of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren.

