Meg Lanning: The Winning Force Behind Delhi Capitals' Success

Former Australia captain Meg Lanning's winning mentality and unwavering optimism have been instrumental in leading the Delhi Capitals to their third consecutive Women's Premier League (WPL) final, according to India batter Jemimah Rodrigues.

Since the WPL's inaugural 2023 season, Lanning has helmed Delhi, earning praise for her clear vision and fostering a definitive winning spirit within the squad. The seven-time World Cup winner has been commended for instilling clarity and focus, emphasizing both victory and task execution.

Rodrigues, vice-captain of Delhi, attributes the team's cohesion and professionalism as key factors in their consistent performance. She noted the difficulties of the challenging season, expressing pride over their achievements despite obstacles, while expressing reservations over the IPL's impact player rule.

