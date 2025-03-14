Spectacular Showdowns: A Week in Sports Headlines

Sports news delivered a series of sensational stories this week. In Japan, a father-son duo turned their dental clinic into a Shohei Ohtani mini-museum, spending 100 million yen on memorabilia. In baseball, the Philadelphia Phillies showcased their power, crushing four home runs against the Braves in spring training.

In basketball, the San Antonio Spurs' De'Aaron Fox faces season-ending surgery after just 17 games, while Paul George of the 76ers considers similar procedures for his injuries. Tensions run high in hockey as the Calgary Flames' Connor Zary received a two-game suspension for elbowing.

Meanwhile, UNLV grapples with a budget shortfall impacting Dan Mullen's contract, while NFL trades see K.J. Britt and Anthony Walker swapping teams. Duke's Kon Knueppel rises to the occasion in the ACC Tournament, and the Kansas City Chiefs secure quarterback Gardner Minshew for a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)