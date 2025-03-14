Rookie Sensations Shine Amidst Challenging Conditions at Australian Women's Classic

The 2025 Australian Women's Classic presented a formidable challenge for the Indian trio of Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs, and Diksha Dagar, thanks to weather disruptions that limited practice opportunities.

Despite the setbacks, it was Welsh rookie Darcey Harry and her counterparts, Moa Folke from Sweden and Austria's Emma Spitz, who stole the show. Posting remarkable 6-under 64 scores, they took an early lead in the tournament, demonstrating poise and skill on the course.

Prashanth, having recently turned professional, finished tied for 55th with a score of 2-over 72, while Urs and Dagar trailed behind, settling in 79th and 88th positions. With only 54 holes left due to initial cancellations, every stroke will be crucial for competitors aiming to climb the leaderboard in the days ahead.

