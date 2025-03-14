Left Menu

Dustin Johnson Dominates LIV Golf Singapore

Anirban Lahiri tied for 25th with a 1-under 70. Dustin Johnson leads LIV Golf Singapore, shooting a bogey-free 63. Johnson leads by three shots, with his team, 4Aces, leading the team competition. Sebastián Muñoz is second, seeking his first win. Eight players, including five captains, are tied for third.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:37 IST
Anirban Lahiri
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Dustin Johnson delivered a stellar performance at LIV Golf Singapore, firing a bogey-free 8-under 63 to take a commanding three-shot lead at Sentosa Golf Club on Friday. The American golfer matched his career-best round at the tournament, playing impeccably to lead the field.

In the team competition, Johnson's squad, 4Aces, is two strokes ahead of Torque GC, marking a significant edge for the team seeking their first victory since 2023. Anirban Lahiri, representing India, ended the day tied for 25th after a round that saw four birdies and three bogeys.

The competition stays heated with Sebastián Muñoz in pursuit from Torque GC, who shot a solid 5-under 66 to claim the second position. Not far behind, eight players, including five team captains, are tied for third, intensifying the battle for supremacy in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

