Dustin Johnson Dominates LIV Golf Singapore

Dustin Johnson delivered a stellar performance at LIV Golf Singapore, firing a bogey-free 8-under 63 to take a commanding three-shot lead at Sentosa Golf Club on Friday. The American golfer matched his career-best round at the tournament, playing impeccably to lead the field.

In the team competition, Johnson's squad, 4Aces, is two strokes ahead of Torque GC, marking a significant edge for the team seeking their first victory since 2023. Anirban Lahiri, representing India, ended the day tied for 25th after a round that saw four birdies and three bogeys.

The competition stays heated with Sebastián Muñoz in pursuit from Torque GC, who shot a solid 5-under 66 to claim the second position. Not far behind, eight players, including five team captains, are tied for third, intensifying the battle for supremacy in the tournament.

