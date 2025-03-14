England's World Cup Squad Shocks: Tuchel's Strategic Clarity Amid Criticism

On Friday, England coach Thomas Tuchel concluded his press conference by dismissing online opinions, suggesting a wise detachment given the backlash to his latest squad choices.

The 26-man selection for World Cup qualifiers, including Jordan Henderson's recall, sparked surprise, especially as Henderson struggles for Ajax playtime following his Saudi Pro League stint. Critics labeled the decision as 'bizarre' and 'regressive'.

Despite negative social media feedback, Tuchel maintained his focus on short-term goals, defending his preference for England's traditional playing style over a significant strategic overhaul from Southgate's approach.

