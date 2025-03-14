Nika Prevc's Record-Breaking Leap into History
Slovenia's 19-year-old ski jumper Nika Prevc set a new world record with a 236-meter jump, breaking the previous record of 230.5 meters, in Vikersund, Norway. This achievement came just after she secured her World Cup overall title for the second time in Oslo.
Slovenia's teen sensation Nika Prevc has leaped into the annals of ski jumping history by setting a new world record in Vikersund, Norway. The 19-year-old not only clinched her second consecutive World Cup overall title in Oslo but also shattered the women's ski jumping world record.
Prevc soared to an unprecedented 236 meters, surpassing the previous mark of 230.5 meters set by Norway's Silje Opseth. Her stunning achievement was witnessed during the first and third training rounds of the competition, showcasing her exceptional skill and determination.
Her record-breaking feat, achieved at speeds nearing 102 km/hr, left Prevc in a state of ecstatic disbelief. She turns 20 on Saturday, and this incredible achievement serves as an early birthday present and a significant milestone in her career.
