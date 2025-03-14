Left Menu

Nika Prevc's Record-Breaking Leap into History

Slovenia's 19-year-old ski jumper Nika Prevc set a new world record with a 236-meter jump, breaking the previous record of 230.5 meters, in Vikersund, Norway. This achievement came just after she secured her World Cup overall title for the second time in Oslo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 20:30 IST
Nika Prevc's Record-Breaking Leap into History

Slovenia's teen sensation Nika Prevc has leaped into the annals of ski jumping history by setting a new world record in Vikersund, Norway. The 19-year-old not only clinched her second consecutive World Cup overall title in Oslo but also shattered the women's ski jumping world record.

Prevc soared to an unprecedented 236 meters, surpassing the previous mark of 230.5 meters set by Norway's Silje Opseth. Her stunning achievement was witnessed during the first and third training rounds of the competition, showcasing her exceptional skill and determination.

Her record-breaking feat, achieved at speeds nearing 102 km/hr, left Prevc in a state of ecstatic disbelief. She turns 20 on Saturday, and this incredible achievement serves as an early birthday present and a significant milestone in her career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025