Every day, Newcastle United fans gather at St James' Park to celebrate the club's legendary figures immortalized in bronze statues. Of particular significance is the statue of Jackie Milburn, a symbol of the city's connection to the team and its historic achievements.

The Magpies have a storied past, highlighted by six FA Cup titles. Yet, decades have passed since those victories, leaving fans yearning for new triumphs. Recent years have seen notable performances but no major trophies.

Today, optimism is renewed with the team's performance leading up to another cup final. New star Alexander Isak, alongside emotional captain Bruno Guimaraes, seeks to revive the club's glory. Ahead of the match, excitement fills the city as fans prepare for the big day with high hopes for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)