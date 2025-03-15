Endrick Steps In: Brazil's New Hope for World Cup Qualifiers
Brazil calls up young Real Madrid striker Endrick to replace injured Neymar in upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Veteran Neymar faces absence due to a muscle injury. Alex Sandro and Lucas Perri also join the squad. Brazil, positioned fifth in the standings, eyes strong performances against Colombia and Argentina.
Brazil has called up teenage Real Madrid sensation Endrick to step in for the injured Neymar in this month's World Cup qualifiers, the country's football association announced on Friday.
Neymar, poised to return after a prolonged absence due to a knee injury, suffered a muscle setback ruling him out against Colombia and Argentina. In addition to Endrick, coach Dorival Jr has recruited Flamengo's Alex Sandro to replace Danilo and Lyon's Lucas Perri to stand in for Manchester City's Ederson.
With Brazil ranking fifth in CONMEBOL with 18 points from 12 matches, the team faces a challenging schedule, playing at home against fourth-placed Colombia before a critical away match against leaders Argentina. The top six teams advance directly to the 2026 World Cup in North America.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Endrick
- Neymar
- Brazil
- World Cup
- qualifiers
- Real Madrid
- Alex Sandro
- Lucas Perri
- Colombia
- Argentina
ALSO READ
Epic Clash: Real Madrid vs Barcelona Legends Set to Ignite India
Messi Leads Argentina's Star-Studded Squad for Crucial Qualifiers
Brahim Díaz Shines in Real Madrid's Champions League Victory
Pakistan Set to Host Women's 50-Overs World Cup Qualifiers
Vinicius Jr Commits to Real Madrid Amid Saudi Pro League Rumors